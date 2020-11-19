UPDATE: 10-year-old's fatal shooting an accident

ELKO – The shooting death of a 10-year-old boy Wednesday has been determined to be accidental, police said Thursday.

Elko Police Department officers were called to a residence at about 4:55 p.m. on a report of a child who was reportedly bleeding and unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 10-year-old boy with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Medical personnel arrived on scene, and the boy was found to be deceased as a result of the wound.

“Subsequent investigation revealed the individual who fired the round was a 12-year-old boy,” stated police.

A homicide investigation was conducted Thursday.

“After consulting with the Elko County DA’s Office and evaluating the physical evidence and witness statements, this case was determined to be a tragic accident and no criminal charges are forthcoming,” said a statement from police.

Police Lt. Mike Palhegyi said the firearm was locked up but the 12-year-old was able to access it. The 10-year-old friend was visiting his home at the time.

Palhegyi said the incident was a reminder of the responsibility that comes with gun ownership.

