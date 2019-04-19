{{featured_button_text}}
ELKO – A California teen who is the subject of an Amber Alert was still missing Friday morning but the Nevada portion of the alert has been canceled.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department now believes the vehicle she was in is headed for Mexico.

Alora D. Benitez, 15, was last seen in Torrance, California, Thursday morning with her mother and an adult male who are suspects in a murder. They were traveling in a white, 2013 BMW 4-door sedan with a Nevada license plate that says "MARIMAR."

Her mother Maricela Mercado and Roman Cerratos are suspects in a homicide that occurred on Tuesday in Carson, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The victim’s name was not released.

"Los Angeles County Homicide Bureau is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Alora and safely returning her to her family," the sheriff's department statement reads. "Please do not take independent action, call 9-1-1 and alert local police or sheriff’s officials."

