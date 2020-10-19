UPDATE: Caller said he killed mom, threatened to shoot more

ELKO – It was a tense afternoon at Elko’s busiest shopping center, but no one was really in any danger.
Elko Police Department officers were called to the Elko Junction Shopping Center at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday on a report of a possible “active shooter.”
A caller to Elko Dispatch stated he was a 12-year-old who had just shot his mother.
The caller further stated he was at Game Stop and had just shot the manager. He went on to state that he intended to shoot more people in the shopping center.
Dispatchers were able to hear what they believed were gunshots in the background when speaking to the caller.
EPD officers, Elko County Sheriff’s deputies and NHP troopers converged on the shopping center in search of the alleged shooter.
Law enforcement personnel determined the call was a hoax and there was never any danger to the public.
Officers were able to quickly determine this was a case of “swatting,” which is defined as the practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
“Swatting is not only illegal but dangerous to both law enforcement personnel and the general public,” stated police.
This case is being investigated by EPD detectives and the FBI.
