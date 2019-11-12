UPDATE: 2 captured after fleeing youth detention facility near Elko

ELKO – Two inmates at the Nevada Youth Training Center ran away during the dinner hour Tuesday, but both were recaptured within three hours with help from local law enforcement.

The escapees were both 18 years old. One ran off on the way from his quarters to dinner, and the other ran off when he left dinner, according to NYTC Superintendent Greg Thornton.

NYTC personnel tried to stop them as they fled past the facility’s vocational shops but lost them in the dark.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thornton said one was incarcerated for robbery with a deadly weapon; the other on a probation violation.

One was found near the Sinclair station on Idaho Street and taken into custody by 6:30. The other was found near the High Desert Inn by 8 p.m.

The unfenced training center is located along Interstate 80 about a mile east of Elko.

Thornton said the escapees would likely be moved to a secure facility in Las Vegas.

Love 1 Funny 3 Wow 2 Sad 5 Angry 1