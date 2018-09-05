ELKO – A Sunday night stabbing in downtown Elko took place in the vicinity of Fifth and Railroad streets, not in the Tiki Hut, according to a bartender at the establishment.
Owner Mike Nye showed surveillance video to the Elko Daily Free Press in which the suspect arrives at the bar and is escorted out. Then, at 8:53 p.m. he pulls the door open but does not enter. The door closes and patrons can be seen walking up to the door.
According to a police report, a customer saw that the suspect had a knife and tried to hold the door closed, but the suspect “forced the door open and lunged at him with a knife.”
The surveillance video shows the door opening and several customers leaving the bar, some of them standing in the doorway looking down the street. A short time later the lights from a police vehicle can be seen.
Two men sustained stab wounds, according to police.
Anthony L. Moon, 32, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets on two counts of battery with intent to kill. His bail was set at $400,000.
You guys got the story COMPLETELY WRONG!! The only thing that happened in the Tiki Hut was that he got kicked out! He came back with a knife but never made it into the bar. I really wish you wouldn’t post/print lies! It makes the bar look bad. The standings actually occurred further down the sidewalk towards 5th street.
