ELKO – A casino and a gas station were the targets of early morning robberies Tuesday.
The first incident occurred at the Red Lion Casino at about 5:20 a.m., according to the Elko Police Department.
"The suspect armed with a handgun pointed at an employee and demanded money," police said. The suspect is described as a male adult, wearing a dark colored jacket and light colored pants.
He fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. No money was taken.
At 5:44 a.m. a suspect entered the Shell Station on West Idaho Street, brandished a handgun, and demanded money.
"During the robbery, the suspect shot the clerk in the face with what we believe at this time to be a BB or pellet gun," police said. "The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money."
The injured man was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The suspect in the gas station robbery is described as a male adult wearing all dark clothing. He fled on foot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
well well well, another robbery in elko. what is this city coming to? Elko used to be a shining beacon on the hill, now its a dump.. Thanks Republicans. Thanks Trump
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.