Gas station robbery

An assistant manager was shot with a pellet gun during a robbery at this gas station on West Idaho Street early Tuesday morning.

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – A casino and a gas station were the targets of early morning robberies Tuesday.

The first incident occurred at the Red Lion Casino at about 5:20 a.m., according to the Elko Police Department.

"The suspect armed with a handgun pointed at an employee and demanded money," police said. The suspect is described as a male adult, wearing a dark colored jacket and light colored pants.

He fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. No money was taken.

At 5:44 a.m. a suspect entered the Shell Station on West Idaho Street, brandished a handgun, and demanded money.

"During the robbery, the suspect shot the clerk in the face with what we believe at this time to be a BB or pellet gun," police said. "The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money."

The injured man was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The suspect in the gas station robbery is described as a male adult wearing all dark clothing. He fled on foot. 

