UPDATE: Elko police find kidnapped Idaho girl at hotel-casino

ELKO – A 4-year-old girl who was abducted from Burley, Idaho, was located early Wednesday morning in Elko, according to Idaho officials.

Alaina Duey, 4, was found safe and a suspect has been arrested in her kidnapping, the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse reported.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that she had been taken by her grandmother, Elizabeth Rose Crofts, at about 10:30 a.m. from Malta Avenue in Burley in a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

Crofts was expected to take Alania to school, but the girl did not arrived.

Her mother Natalia Duey reported that Crofts was staying at the Budget Motel, but had checked out of the room.

Crofts was believed to be taking the girl to Arizona, and an Amber Alert was issued in Idaho and surrounding states.

Elko Police Department officers received information that the suspect's cellphone revealed she was possibly in the Elko area. Then they received additional information from an Ada County, Idaho, deputy that the suspect and victim were staying at a local hotel/casino.

EPD officers determined that Crofts was in a hotel room with the girl, who was unharmed.

Crofts was arrested on a felony kidnapping warrant out of Idaho and an outstanding Nevada Highway Patrol traffic warrant. She was booked into the Elko County Jail without incident.

The girl was placed in the custody of the Nevada Department of Child and Family Services, pending reunification with her mother.

This was the third out-of-state kidnapping to result in an arrest in Elko County over the past three months.

A California man accused of shooting a woman in Utah and driving her into Elko County was arrested Oct. 30 after their car was pulled over west of Elko. Laterrial D. Jones, 33, of Folsom was booked on $970,000 bail.

On August 20, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office received an Amber Alert that Derek M. Rowley, 33, of Portland, Oregon was wanted on a Carbon County, Utah warrant in the abduction of his son and another boy.

The vehicle was spotted on U.S. 93 near HD Summit north of Wells, and stopped with the assistance of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Rowley was believed to have been attempting to transport the boys to Washington.

Love 14 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 0 Angry 1