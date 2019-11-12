UPDATE: 2 escape from NYTC, 1 recaptured
UPDATE: 2 escape from NYTC, 1 recaptured

ELKO – Two inmates at the Nevada Youth Training Center ran away during the dinner hour Tuesday, and one was recaptured about an hour and a half later with help from the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were still searching for an 18-year-old black male about 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. A white 18-year-old inmate also fled around 5 p.m. but was back in custody by 6:30, according to NYTC Superintendent Greg Thornton.

One was incarcerated for robbery with a deadly weapon; the other on a probation violation. Thornton said they were wearing khaki pants and green shirts. Only one of them had a coat.

NYTC personnel tried to stop them as they fled past the facility’s vocational shops but lost them in the dark.

Anyone seeing the remaining escapee should call 911, Thornton said.

The training center is located along Interstate 80 about a mile east of Elko.

