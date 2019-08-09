ELKO – Another high-speed chase through Elko ended in an arrest, this time involving 21 charges against a male motorcycle driver.
Shortly before midnight Thursday an Elko Police Department officer observed a motorcycle near Fifth Street and Spruce Road. Police said the bike did not have a registration on it and also had a broken taillight. Upon attempting to stop the motorcycle, the driver fled.
The pursuit ended on near Manzanita Road as the driver tried to go off road and crashed.
Brian A. Penola, 35, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He was transported to the Elko County Jail and booked at 2:54 a.m. after being medically cleared.
Penola faces 21 charges, including speeding 31-40 mph over the limit, reckless driving, and driver disobeying a peace officer endangering other persons or property.
Other driving charges included six counts of failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, motorcycle tail lamp violation, and no proof of insurance.
Penola was also booked for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
His bail was listed at $28,040.
An Elko woman was arrested July 24 on multiple charges following a high-speed police chase through town in which she allegedly struck an Elko Police Department patrol vehicle.
Betty J. Freed, 47, was booked on $418,265 bail.
Elko County Jail reports indicate Penola was last arrested on May 26 at Albertson’s on charges of burglary and petit larceny.
He has been arrested four times in the past four years for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
According to Elko Justice Court records, Penola received a suspended sentence in April 2015 after being found guilty of destruction of private property.
Penola was also arrested in November 2012 on a charge of third-degree arson. Police said he was suspected of setting fire to a pickup that was left in the sagebrush near Ruby View Golf Course.
He was also sentenced to jail time in April 2010 for conspiracy to fail to submit a sex offender verification form.
