ELKO – A Halleck resident was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly stabbing an acquaintance in the Walmart parking lot.
Steven N. Ackerley, 38, was booked into Elko County Jail on charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.
Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to Walmart at about 5:45 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. Officers learned the suspect and victim knew each other and were involved in an ongoing dispute, police said. The two men apparently saw each other in the Walmart parking lot and got into a physical altercation.
“At some point, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the left side of his abdomen,” stated police.
The 19-year-old victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Ackerley’s bail was listed at $150,000.
He was previously arrested in February on a charge of destroying the property of another, and in December for felony possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.
