ELKO – A “missing/endangered” Elko woman who was last seen two days before Thanksgiving was found safe one week after police received a missing person report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elko Police Department was informed on Jan. 7 that Sarah Nichole Cornett was last seen on Nov. 24. Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to notify law enforcement.

Police reported on Jan. 14 that she had been located.

Love 2 Funny 4 Wow 2 Sad 19 Angry 0