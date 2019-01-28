Try 1 month for 99¢
Shots fired in Spring Creek

The Elko County Sheriff's Office investigated a shooting at this Spring Creek residence on Sunday morning.

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK – Shots were fired in a Spring Creek residence Sunday morning, prompting a call to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement was called to the Marina Hills section at about 8:35 a.m. regarding a possible home invasion, according to Undersheriff Jim Carpenter.

Detectives spent the morning interviewing the home’s occupants. They determined that shots were fired by an adult in the house, but a home invasion had not occurred.

No one was injured.

Carpenter said the case would be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for possible prosecution, but there may not be a criminal offense if a bullet did not exit the home.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
4
8
5
8

Tags

Load comments