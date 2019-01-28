SPRING CREEK – Shots were fired in a Spring Creek residence Sunday morning, prompting a call to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement was called to the Marina Hills section at about 8:35 a.m. regarding a possible home invasion, according to Undersheriff Jim Carpenter.
Detectives spent the morning interviewing the home’s occupants. They determined that shots were fired by an adult in the house, but a home invasion had not occurred.
No one was injured.
Carpenter said the case would be forwarded to the district attorney’s office for possible prosecution, but there may not be a criminal offense if a bullet did not exit the home.
