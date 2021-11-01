UPDATE: Ryndon man arrested after attempted theft from C-A-L Ranch

ELKO – A man suspected of attempting to steal a go-cart from C-A-L Ranch on Saturday was arrested Monday, and found to be in possession of travel trailer that was stolen from a north Elko neighborhood.

Police said Kerby P. Deaton, 37, of Ryndon was taken into custody by Elko County Sheriff's deputies in Wells.

“Deaton was in possession of a travel trailer which was stolen from a neighborhood in north Elko a short time after his botched robbery attempt at the Cal Ranch Store this past Saturday,” stated a release from Elko Police Department.

He was booked into the Elko County Jail on multiple felony charges including attempted armed robbery, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of stolen property.

Police said the store on Mountain City Highway reported the attempted theft at about 6:50 p.m. Saturday. The go-cart, valued at approximately $3,000, was parked in front of the store, near the main entrance.

Deaton reportedly pushed the go-cart to the north side of the building and attempted to load it into the back of a dark gray 1990's model Dodge Dakota pickup. When two store employees confronted him, “Deaton produced a baseball bat and threatened the employees.”

A third employee approached in a forklift and attempted to block his vehicle. Deaton then got in his vehicle and drove over the sidewalk and grass, fleeing the area without the go-cart.

His pickup was last seen traveling east on Spruce Road.

“Deaton should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said before his arrest. “Members of the public should not approach or attempt to detain him.”

“The EPD would like to thank our law enforcement partners at the Elko County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this case.”

According to Elko County Jail records, Deaton has been arrested multiple times this year.

He was listed as a resident of Aurora, Utah, in February when he was arrested in Elko on charges of possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail at that time was $8,640.

He pleaded guilty in June to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 255 hours in jail.

In March, Deaton was listed as a resident of Wells when he was arrested in Wells on charges of domestic battery and attempted home invasion. Bail was $8,140.

He was also arrested in August on a misdemeanor assault charge out of Wells, and in October in Elko for taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

