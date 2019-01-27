Try 1 month for 99¢
Shots fired in Spring Creek

The Elko County Sheriff's Office investigated a shooting at this Spring Creek residence on Sunday morning.

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK – Shots were fired in a Spring Creek residence Sunday morning, and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.

Law enforcement was called at about 8:35 a.m. regarding a possible home invasion, according to Undersheriff Jim Carpenter.

Detectives spent the morning interviewing the home’s occupants. They determined that shots were fired but a home invasion had not occurred.

No one was injured, and no one had been arrested as of 11 a.m.

Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza told the Elko Daily Free Press it appeared that two people fired a total of three shots.

"There is no home invasion," Narvaiza commented on a Facebook site. He added that "the investigation has determined that the initial call is not as what it was initially portrayed."

The home is located along Spring Creek Golf Course in the Marina Hills section of the homeowners’ association.

"Please give the home owner privacy," Narvaiza wrote on Facebook. He added that more information will be released Monday.

