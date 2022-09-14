UPDATE: Stolen pickup spotted, chase called off

ELKO – A stolen pickup driven by a burglary and auto theft suspect was spotted late Wednesday morning in Humboldt County, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

A pursuit began but was called off because it was getting too dangerous, Undersheriff Justin Ames said.

Law enforcement agencies are still trying to identify the suspect.

The 2001 Dodge pickup was stolen shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday in Ryndon, a day after a burglary suspect fled from state troopers. The man stole an ATV in the area on Tuesday and fled before deputies could arrive.

“We believe it’s the same guy based off the proximity of where the vehicle was stolen,” said Ames.

The manhunt began Tuesday after troopers from the Nevada State Police began a pursuit of a suspect driving a white van with unmatched Utah plates, both of which were determined to have been stolen.

The suspect abandoned the van near River Ranch, stole a gray ATV and burglarized a couple of residences in that area, stated the sheriff’s office.

It is believed that he discharged a firearm into a parked, abandoned vehicle near the 317 mile marker on Interstate 80.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard, last seen wearing a white shirt and dressed in camo.