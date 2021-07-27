Utah attempted murder suspect arrested in Elko County

ELKO – A suspect in a late Saturday night shooting in Utah was arrested early Sunday morning in Carlin.

Kyle Loyd, 34, of Magna was involved in a domestic dispute at about 10 p.m. and shot a man in the face at an apartment complex parking lot in Taylorsville, according to Brett Miller, deputy chief of special operations for the Taylorsville Police Department.

Loyd was known to have ties to California, so Nevada authorities were contacted.

According to Elko Central Dispatch, the vehicle Loyd was known to be driving was located early Sunday morning traveling west on Interstate 80, east of Carlin. Troopers with the Nevada Highway Patrol and officers with the Carlin Police Department initiated a traffic stop and arrested the driver.

“Great job by your guys out there and getting him on the spot,” said Miller.

A Salt Lake County, Utah, arrest warrant charges Loyd with attempted murder, aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and violation of a protective order.

Loyd was taken to Elko County Jail and booked shortly before 6 a.m. as a fugitive felon from another state.

