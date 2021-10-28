Utah kidnap suspect arrested in Elko County, woman with gunshot wound

ELKO – Deputies tracked down a shooting suspect from Utah and recovered a woman who had been shot and driven into Elko County on Thursday afternoon.

A baby and small child were in the vehicle as well.

Fox 13 in Salt Lake City reported that Draper police were dispatched to a Hampton Inn around 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time on a report that a man and woman were arguing in the parking lot.

“Surveillance video shows the woman carrying a baby in a car seat with another young boy while arguing with a man,” the station reported. “During the argument, the man appeared to pull out a handgun and fire a shot toward the woman.”

They all then got in the car and left the area.

According to Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, a call was received around 2:30 p.m. from authorities in Draper, Utah, that the suspect was headed this way.

Based on the information, the vehicle was believed to be in the Ryndon area.

Narvaiza said the Nevada Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle on Interstate 80 as it drove through Elko. The driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of a handgun, and the woman was sitting in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to her back region. She was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

A 1-month-old baby and 6-year-old child in the back seat were not hurt.

“The children are with friends and are waiting to be reunited with family that are en route from California,” Narvaiza said.

Laterrial D. Jones, 33, of Draper was arrested on three counts of kidnapping and two of child endangerment.

“A huge shout out to Nevada Highway Patrol, Carlin PD, Elko sheriff’s department and police department and Elko Ambulance Service for a great job,” Narvaiza said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 6 Sad 0 Angry 1