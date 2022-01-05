Utah man accused of cheating at gambling

ELKO – A Utah man was arrested at a West Wendover casino on New Year’s Eve on charges of cheating at gambling.

Richard T. Foot, 28, of Eureka was playing blackjack on Dec. 29 when he was spotted adding to his bets after he knew the outcome of his hand, according to gaming control board agent’s declaration of probable cause.

The result was approximately $300 in winnings that he was not entitled to. He admitted his actions as he was escorted out of the casino by a security guard, the agent reported.

Foot was spotted on New Year’s Eve at a table game in a different Wendover casino, where he was arrested on a felony charge of fraudulent acts in gaming. His bail was listed at $10,000.

