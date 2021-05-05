Utah man accused of passing counterfeit bills at Wendover casino

ELKO – A Utah man has been arrested five months after he was allegedly confronted in a Wendover casino parking lot for allegedly passing counterfeit bills.

Casino security called law enforcement on the night of Nov. 30, 2020, after he allegedly passed several fraudulent bills at a different casino earlier in the night, according to an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy’s report.

A vehicle driven by Travis B. Kelson, 39, of West Valley City was stopped and drug paraphernalia was “in plain view,” the deputy stated. A probable cause search reportedly turned up 22.7 grams of methamphetamine and more than two dozen bills, many of which had identical serial numbers.

While he was being arrested, Kelson requested medical attention so he was released for transport to a Utah medical facility.

Surveillance footage from a casino reportedly shows Kelson spending counterfeit money at a gift shop.

He was arrested May 1 on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, burglary of a business, and four counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail was listed at $45,000.

