ELKO – A Utah man was booked into Elko County Jail on half a million dollars bail on charges of sexually assaulting a child eight years ago at a West Wendover hotel.
Gerald W. Bates, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested Thursday on a felony warrant in the case, which dates back to February 2011.
A West Wendover police detective investigated the report of a sexual assault on a girl younger than 16. DNA was collected and analyzed by the FBI. It was “found to be associated with Bates; however, a reference sample from Bates was necessary to make any conclusions about the source of the DNA,” the detective wrote.
A sample was obtained through a search warrant in 2017, after which the FBI confirmed a match.
Bates also admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl, according to the detective.
He faces charges of sexual assault against a child younger than 16 or, in the alternative, statutory sexual seduction, according to a complaint filed in September 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.