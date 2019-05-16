{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Utah man was booked into Elko County Jail on half a million dollars bail on charges of sexually assaulting a child eight years ago at a West Wendover hotel.

Gerald W. Bates, 33, of Salt Lake City was arrested Thursday on a felony warrant in the case, which dates back to February 2011.

A West Wendover police detective investigated the report of a sexual assault on a girl younger than 16. DNA was collected and analyzed by the FBI. It was “found to be associated with Bates; however, a reference sample from Bates was necessary to make any conclusions about the source of the DNA,” the detective wrote.

A sample was obtained through a search warrant in 2017, after which the FBI confirmed a match.

Bates also admitted to having sexual intercourse with the girl, according to the detective.

He faces charges of sexual assault against a child younger than 16 or, in the alternative, statutory sexual seduction, according to a complaint filed in September 2018.

