ELKO – A Utah man allegedly gathering up packages from doorsteps at an apartment complex was arrested after a resident reported catching him in the act.
Police were called to the Ruby Vista Apartments at about 5 p.m. Nov. 28 when a resident got into a scuffle with a man later identified as Randall A. Lee, 34, of American Fork. Lee allegedly stacked up a dozen packages next to a car that had a female accomplice inside, according to Elko Police Lt. Mike Palhegyi.
When the resident confronted Lee he allegedly raised his fist and started swinging, while the female began to drive away in the vehicle. The resident tried to stop her and was struck. She drove away, leaving the pile of packages behind.
Palhegyi said the resident then chased Lee on foot. When police arrived they took Lee into custody near Interstate 80.
An officer located the vehicle about an hour and half later parked at Fourth and Water streets.
Palhegyi cautioned residents to do what they can to secure package deliveries during the holiday season.
“This time of year there is a lot of potential for package theft,” he said. “Unfortunately they are targets of opportunity.”
Homeowners and renters may want to have packages delivered to their place of work, or they could install doorbell cameras for security.
Lee was booked on charges of battery and petit larceny. His bail was listed at $2,280.
