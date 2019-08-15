ELKO – A Utah man accused of nearly pistol-whipping a hitchhiker to death south of Wendover six years ago was back in jail this week to face charges including attempted murder.
The case had been dismissed without prejudice when prosecutors were unable to locate the victim.
William P. Lose, 41, of Taylorsville was arrested Wednesday for attempted murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, robbery enhanced with deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, and destroying or concealing evidence.
The case began in August 2013 when a hitchhiker got a ride from Lose along U.S. Highway 93A. According to the criminal complaint, Lose attempted to kill Wayne Gattke by repeatedly striking him in the head with an air gun pistol.
“He lost a lot of blood,” then-Undersheriff Clair Morris said.
A witness in West Wendover told police that Lose claimed he had killed someone, and that he wanted help cleaning a large amount of blood from his vehicle and disposing of the victim’s backpack.
However, Gattke was able to walk from Blue Lakes Road back to the highway where he hitched another ride into Wendover.
A sheriff’s deputy found tire tracks that matched Lose’s vehicle on Blue Lake Road where the beating occurred. But when the case came up in court Gattke was nowhere to be found, and no one had taken a DNA sample from him to match with the blood found in Lose’s car.
A criminal complaint was re-filed by Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram in July 2018, less than one month before the five-year statute of limitations expired.
Lose was arrested at the Salt Lake County Jail and booked Wednesday on $555,000 bail.
