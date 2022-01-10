 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Utah man arrested for check fraud at Wendover casino

ELKO – A Utah man was booked on $55,000 bail after being arrested at a West Wendover casino for allegedly trying to cash bogus checks.

Troy W. Trujillo, 53, of Millcreek was arrested Jan. 6 on four counts of embezzlement; two counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and defrauding a proprietor.

A West Wendover Police Department officer was called to the casino after a security manager reported that Trujillo had attempted to pass two checks at two different times. Both were rejected and flagged.

According to court records, Trujillo told police he received a check from a claim on a vehicle accident that happened three months ago. When police called the insurance company they were told that the check was made out to a different party’s homeowner claim and had already been cashed.

After Trujillo was arrested a search of his car revealed three other “fake” checks, police said. Two of them had the same check number but were made out for different amounts.

Troy Trujillo

Trujillo
