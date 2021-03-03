Utah man awaits charges in alleged kidnapping case

ELKO – A Utah man arrested last month in the alleged kidnapping of a 15-year-old runaway has been released on bail while awaiting charges to be filed in the case.

Santiago E. Nieves, 25, of West Jordan was pulled over Feb. 18 by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 80 in Elko after being clocked driving 71 mph in a 65 mph zone.

As the trooper spoke with Nieves and his 15-year-old female passenger from Murray, he became suspicious of possible criminal activity. Through the investigative process, it was discovered they had met online and had intentions to travel out of the country without the juvenile’s parent’s permission.

“Neives emptied his bank accounts to fund the excursion,” stated a declaration of probable cause.

He reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with girl for the past five months, and knew she was underage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bail for Nieves was listed at $100,000.

A similar case was reported in January when a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from Yakima, Washington, by an Arizona man. An Amber Alert was issued for a 2008 Lexus, and an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle while on patrol in Wells.