 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utah woman arrested for cashing forged check
0 comments
top story

Utah woman arrested for cashing forged check

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WEST WENDOVER – A Utah woman suspected of trying to cash a forged check at a West Wendover casino more than a year ago was booked in Elko County Jail on Friday.

Trinidy M. Horvath, 27, of Lehi, Utah, was arrested on a warrant for felony charges including burglary, uttering or possessing with intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check, and possession of methamphetamine.

She is also charged with conspiracy to commit uttering of a forged instrument, a gross misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Horvath was arrested on Feb. 27, 2019, after cashing a check in the amount of $578.24 from Torres Construction at the Peppermill Casino.

She told West Wendover Police called to the casino that she did not know the check was forged until she cashed it.

Horvath was charged for failure to appear on a felony crime. Her bail was set at $32,000.

Trinidy M. Horvath

Horvath

 ELKO COUNTY JAIL
0 comments
0
2
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News