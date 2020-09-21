Utah woman arrested for cashing forged check

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST WENDOVER – A Utah woman suspected of trying to cash a forged check at a West Wendover casino more than a year ago was booked in Elko County Jail on Friday.

Trinidy M. Horvath, 27, of Lehi, Utah, was arrested on a warrant for felony charges including burglary, uttering or possessing with intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check, and possession of methamphetamine.

She is also charged with conspiracy to commit uttering of a forged instrument, a gross misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Horvath was arrested on Feb. 27, 2019, after cashing a check in the amount of $578.24 from Torres Construction at the Peppermill Casino.

She told West Wendover Police called to the casino that she did not know the check was forged until she cashed it.

Horvath was charged for failure to appear on a felony crime. Her bail was set at $32,000.

