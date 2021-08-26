Valuable jewelry taken in Elko convenience store robbery, court records say

ELKO – An estimated $25,000 worth of jewelry -- including a diamond necklace and a Rolex watch -- was taken from a man who was robbed and beaten inside an Elko convenience store on Aug. 13, according to police reports filed with criminal complaints against three men.

The California man and his fiancé were passing through Nevada when they stopped at the Maverik on Mountain City Highway about 25 minutes after midnight. A witness said three men approached them and one started talking to the man “about his tattoo shop,” telling him they should stay in Elko to visit the shop.

An officer stated in the police report that a man later identified as Norman Wasson, 37, of Elko appeared to be distracting the victim as another suspect, later identified as Steven Mondragon, strikes him in the back of the head with a wine bottle from the store. Then Mondragon and the third man identified as Norbert L. Lenoir III, 23, of Carlin begin beating on the victim and kicking him.

“It is unclear from surveillance video if Norman strikes (the victim) however; Norman is observed fleeing the scene,” the officer reported. The witness said all three men started “jumping” him. After police were called, the victim was taken to the hospital.

The men were not arguing when the attack took place, according to a witness.