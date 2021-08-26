Valuable jewelry taken in Elko convenience store robbery, court records say

ELKO – An estimated $25,000 worth of jewelry -- including a diamond necklace and a Rolex watch -- was taken from a man who was robbed and beaten inside an Elko convenience store on Aug. 13, according to police reports filed with criminal complaints against three men.
The California man and his fiancé were passing through Nevada when they stopped at the Maverik on Mountain City Highway about 25 minutes after midnight. A witness said three men approached them and one started talking to the man “about his tattoo shop,” telling him they should stay in Elko to visit the shop.
An officer stated in the police report that a man later identified as Norman Wasson, 37, of Elko appeared to be distracting the victim as another suspect, later identified as Steven Mondragon, strikes him in the back of the head with a wine bottle from the store. Then Mondragon and the third man identified as Norbert L. Lenoir III, 23, of Carlin begin beating on the victim and kicking him.
“It is unclear from surveillance video if Norman strikes (the victim) however; Norman is observed fleeing the scene,” the officer reported. The witness said all three men started “jumping” him. After police were called, the victim was taken to the hospital.
The men were not arguing when the attack took place, according to a witness.
The police report said they found a Facebook post of Wasson’s showing the three suspects together, and Newe Ink had a post identifying Mondragon as a guest tattoo artist.
Lenoir was found later that morning intoxicated and leaning against a fence on Sixth Street. Wasson was arrested that afternoon at his tattoo shop.
Mondragon has not been arrested, and is no longer believed to be in the area.
A criminal complaint filed Aug. 19 with Elko Justice Court charges Mondragon with battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, and grand larceny.
Wasson and Lenoir are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and/or robbery, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit battery.
Lenoir is additionally charged with principal to robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, and grand larceny.
Wasson is also charged with principal to robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, principal to grand larceny, and principal to battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of Steven Mondragon is asked to contact the Elko PD Detective Unit at 775-777-7310.
