Vandals strike Lamoille Canyon road-clearing project

Vandals strike Lamoille Canyon

ELKO – Vandalism in Lamoille Canyon has caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage and will likely delay the canyon’s full reopening, the U.S. Forest Service reported Tuesday.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the gate was destroyed, and barricades removed that closed the section of the Lamoille Canyon Road still not cleared of debris after vast amounts of rain caused 20 debris flows in early August, stated the agency.

“The Forest Road Crew and Elko County Roads Department staff have been working extremely hard to remove large boulders, woody material, and soil from the canyon road,” said Josh Nicholes, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge District Ranger. “They worked 14 days straight to open the road to the Thomas Canyon Campground by Labor Day weekend.”

“To come back to this vandalism was extremely disheartening to the crews,” stressed Nicholes. “They had planned to jump right back into clearing the road today, but now have to assess the damage, including thoroughly inspecting all the equipment left in the closed section of the road to see if anything had been tampered with.”

Nicholes expects the project to be delayed for at least three days.

