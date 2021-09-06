Vicious dogs and peeping neighbors

ELKO – Elko County has updated ordinances on security cameras and on attacks by dogs, dropping the 9-foot maximum on cameras and taking out the word “bite” from the amended dog ordinance.

The security camera ordinance came before Elko County Commissioners for a first reading after Elko County’s chief civil deputy district attorney, Rand Greenburg, changed the wording from the proposed ordinance presented on Aug. 18.

“I made some edits,” he said.

Greenburg took out the 9-foot height limit on security cameras, and he added the word “intent” to make it clear someone was “actually trying to look into a neighbor’s house or yard.”

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi asked: “What is your intent with the word intent?” He said he knew people did not want the height limitation and that people need cameras for security but wanted to be clear on the ordinance.

Greenburg said “intent” is frequently used in criminal cases and “in my brain it is not that slippery.”

In public comment, Cheryl Henning said the word intent may be too vague. She said she has to keep her blinds closed because of a neighbor’s security camera.

“I have a right to reasonable privacy,” she said.