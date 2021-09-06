Vicious dogs and peeping neighbors

ELKO – Elko County has updated ordinances on security cameras and on attacks by dogs, dropping the 9-foot maximum on cameras and taking out the word “bite” from the amended dog ordinance.
The security camera ordinance came before Elko County Commissioners for a first reading after Elko County’s chief civil deputy district attorney, Rand Greenburg, changed the wording from the proposed ordinance presented on Aug. 18.
“I made some edits,” he said.
Greenburg took out the 9-foot height limit on security cameras, and he added the word “intent” to make it clear someone was “actually trying to look into a neighbor’s house or yard.”
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi asked: “What is your intent with the word intent?” He said he knew people did not want the height limitation and that people need cameras for security but wanted to be clear on the ordinance.
Greenburg said “intent” is frequently used in criminal cases and “in my brain it is not that slippery.”
In public comment, Cheryl Henning said the word intent may be too vague. She said she has to keep her blinds closed because of a neighbor’s security camera.
“I have a right to reasonable privacy,” she said.
Chairman Jon Karr said this ordinance at least gives the sheriff the ability to act, and Charles Schaer, who complained about the original wording of the ordinance, told commissioners on Sept. 1 that he had no problem with the new wording.
The original ordinance stated that “no home security camera shall be placed at a height greater than 9 feet from the ground or placed in a manner in which the camera captures images of another person’s home and/or property in which that person has a reasonable expectation of privacy.”
Greenburg also said the ordinance does not cover drones.
The ordinance on security cameras will come back for second reading but the modified amendment to the dog ordinance is final after commissioners voted in favor.
The amendment states that if any animal attacks a person, and such attack results in substantial bodily harm as defined by state statute, “the animal shall be immediately surrendered to the animal control officer, and shall be destroyed in a humane manner, and shall be subsequently tested for rabies.”
The amendment also says that the provision doesn’t apply if the person attacked was trespassing upon the property of the owner. Greenburg said the DA’s office would still be required to charge a dog’s owner, and the court would determine if there was substantial bodily harm before the dog is then destroyed.
Nevada law defines substantial bodily hard as “bodily injury which creates a substantial risk of death, or which causes serious, permanent disfigurement or protracted loss or impairment of the function of any bodily member or organ; or prolonged physical pain.”
Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist said he had not “envisioned” that dog attacks would come through his court under the amendment, but Greenburg said the DA’s office still must bring action for the court to determine the next step.
“That’s the most upset you someone at court, when you order their animal euthanized,” Soderquist said.
Sheriff Aitor Narvazia said the offending dog would be quarantined, and if the judge then orders the animal be euthanized, the animal control officer would bring it to the dog shelter to be terminated.
“We don’t do it unless a judge orders us to do it,” he said.
Commissioner Rex Steninger said on Aug. 4 that he had received comments and questions about the ordinance and at that time thought using the word attack and taking out the word bite might relieve concerns.
Greenburg said at that time that the DA’s office proposed the ordinance in answer to a “really bad attack in Spring Creek. It’s actually a pretty serious problem in the county.”
He also explained then that the ordinance is for criminal action and “if bit by your own dog, we are not going to charge you.”