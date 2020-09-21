W. Wendover police arrest man for trying to pass bad check in 2 casinos

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST WENDOVER – A man suspected of attempting to pass a “bad check” 10 months ago was arrested on Friday on a felony warrant.

Troy P. Nielson, 43, of West Valley City, Utah, was booked in Elko County Jail on two Category D felony counts of uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check, and one count of attempted uttering of a forged instrument, a Category E felony.

According to court documents, West Wendover Police were called to the Peppermill Casino on Nov. 5 on a report that a man had tried to pass “a bad check” at the Rainbow Casino and then at the Peppermill.

Nielson denied passing the checks to police.

When the checks were retrieved from a vehicle, they were found to be altered with “erase marks clearly visible” and his name added to them.

As Nielson was being arrested, he continued to deny that he put his name on the checks, but did not say who did, the police report stated.

Nielson was arrested at the West Wendover Police Department for failure to appear on a felony crime. His bail was $25,000,

