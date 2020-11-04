WATCH NOW: Hill, Simons discuss plans for upcoming year

“Tomorrow, Nov. 5, will be my eighth year at the Public Defender’s office. Before that, I was in private practice in the private sector, and I worked with attorneys in town,” Hill said. “I have more experience than just the eight years that I accumulated here. Almost none of that other experience was in criminal law. It was in estate planning, guardianships, some general civil litigation. To say I have no experience is not fair.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hill remembered the day Elko County Public Defender Fred Lee called her into his office before retiring in 2015.

“He called me into his office, and he told me, “I want you to take over the office,’” Hill recalled. “I said, ‘Are you crazy? I’m not ready for that. I can’t do that. There are attorneys here who have more experience than I do.’”

However, Lee saw things differently, Hill said.

“He said, ‘Kriston, you are ready. You can do this, and I know you will do this. You’re the right person for the job.’”