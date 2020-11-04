WATCH NOW: Hill, Simons discuss plans for upcoming year

ELKO – The Fourth Judicial Court of Nevada will see two new additions with the election of a current justice of the peace and a public defender to the district bench.
Public Defender Kriston Hill and Justice of the Peace Mason Simons were the top vote-getters from Tuesday’s General Election, and will serve six-year terms starting Jan. 4.
Hill was leading Department 1 incumbent Judge Nancy Porter by a margin of 2,931 votes Wednesday, with 4,354 ballots remaining to be counted. Hill had 10,911 votes to Porter’s 7,980.
In the race for the newly created Department 3, Simons won over attorney John W. Muije with 13,085 votes to 5,183.
In a statement to the Elko Daily, Muije congratulated his opponent.
“I appreciate the courteous and professional way he ran his campaign,” Muije wrote. “I know him to be a hard worker, and I am confident he will do his best to make Elko County a better and safe place for all.”
A campaign spokesperson said Porter would release a statement “as soon as all of Nevada’s votes have been counted.”
Judge-elect Hill The morning after Election Day was a whirlwind for Kriston Hill, who received texts and messages from well-wishers.
Mostly, Hill said she felt “humbled” by the voters’ confidence in her to preside over Department 1 in Elko District Court.
“This isn’t about me,” she said. “It’s about everybody else. It’s about our community.”
The promotion to the bench from public defender is a “shift in focus” from protecting her clients’ rights.
“Obviously, as the judge, it will be my job to ensure the defendant’s rights are still being protected, but now it’s about the victims, it’s about the state’s interests as well. Plus, my scope will be significantly increased to custody actions, guardianships and general civil litigation.”
During Hill’s first months on the bench, she said she would recuse herself from several cases that she is assigned to currently pending in court. Like Simons, her position in the Public Defender’s office will be vacant until an attorney is appointed to replace her by the Elko County Board of Commissioners.
Hill said she would begin to organize Department 1 and work with the other two district judges to become more efficient during her first year in office.
“I think that’s why a lot of people voted for me in hopes that I would [reorganize the Department],” Hill said. “My first few months will probably be triaging the situation and figuring out what is outstanding and what needs to be done. That will take some time to figure that out.”
Hill countered Porter’s argument during the campaign that she had limited experience.
“Tomorrow, Nov. 5, will be my eighth year at the Public Defender’s office. Before that, I was in private practice in the private sector, and I worked with attorneys in town,” Hill said. “I have more experience than just the eight years that I accumulated here. Almost none of that other experience was in criminal law. It was in estate planning, guardianships, some general civil litigation. To say I have no experience is not fair.”
Hill remembered the day Elko County Public Defender Fred Lee called her into his office before retiring in 2015.
“He called me into his office, and he told me, “I want you to take over the office,’” Hill recalled. “I said, ‘Are you crazy? I’m not ready for that. I can’t do that. There are attorneys here who have more experience than I do.’”
However, Lee saw things differently, Hill said.
“He said, ‘Kriston, you are ready. You can do this, and I know you will do this. You’re the right person for the job.’”
“Experience isn’t everything,” Hill continued. “Experience wasn’t everything obviously to Mr. Lee when he recommended I take over the office. I think it’s a mindset that you have to have if you want to excel about not settling, always pushing yourself to learn more and do more, and I’m going to take that same mind set with me to the bench.
Hill said she was grateful for the public’s support and the endorsement from law enforcement in the campaign.
“I am incredibly grateful the community has trusted me with this, and I am incredibly humbled by that,” Hill said, becoming visibly moved.
“The gravity of this position is huge,” she continued. “The decisions a district court judge makes will impact people’s lives sometimes for the rest of their life, and that is not lost on me. It is scary, it is overwhelming, but I’m just incredibly grateful.”
Judge-elect Simons
Mason Simons, who was elected to a second term as Justice of the Peace in 2018, thanked his supporters Wednesday.
“I’m grateful for all those who supported me. I’m glad to have the endorsement of several law enforcement organizations and other prominent individuals in the community. Your support really meant a lot to me,” he said.
However, there is much work to be done to establish a home for the District Court’s third bench.
Although the Washington Federal Bank Building was purchased by the county to expand offices in proximity to the main courthouse, Simons said he has been discussing the courtroom’s location with Elko County Manager Rob Stokes and his incoming replacement Amanda Osborne.
“The only suggestion that has come up is that the County Commissioner room might be used as a temporary courtroom, and probably some office space would be leased nearby for the judge and staff,” Simons explained. “I’m not sure any final decision has been made.”
The county will also have to look into Simons’ replacement in Department A of the Elko Justice Court.
According to Nevada law, the Elko County Board of Commissioners may either fill the vacancy by appointment or by special election for the next two years of Simons’ term.
Simons explained the situation is similar to West Wendover’s Eastline Justice Court when former Judge Brian Boatman retired, and former Public Defender Phillip C. Leamon was appointed by the commissioners in May to fill out the remainder of Boatman’s term through 2022.
Simons said he looked forward to working with Department 2 Judge Al Kacin and Judge-elect Hill.
“I’m excited about lots of important changes that are likely to come as we continue to move the district court forward,” he concluded.
