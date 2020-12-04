WATCH NOW: Pennell appointed to lead Public Defender's office

Additionally, Pennell emphasized he would strive to keep local control over the Public Defender's office in light of the Department of Indigent Services, which oversees public defender offices in rural counties.

"Essentially, in my opinion, in some ways it's trying to tell us what to do," Pennell told the Commissioners. "By law, if they pass regulations, there are things we will have to abide by, but I think we understand our problems in this community better than somebody in Carson City."

"I have the leadership skills to make sure that I can cooperate with them if necessary, but also push back. It's important for us to maintain control in our county and our laws," Pennell continued. He added he took a six-week leadership management course with the National Association of Public Defense.

Saving the county money is Pennell's third priority, describing his plan to enact a smooth transition in the office as Hill moves to Department 1, taking the office manager with her.

"That makes sure there isn't any lapse in what we need to do to make sure that office runs as smoothly as possible," he said. "I know that time is money. Things need to be transitioned as smoothly as possible. Otherwise, that increases your costs and problems."