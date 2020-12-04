WATCH NOW: Pennell appointed to lead Public Defender's office

ELKO – An Elko native will take the helm of the Elko County Public Defender's office in January.
The Elko County Board of Commissioners unanimously appointed deputy Public Defender Matthew Pennell on Thursday to replace Kriston Hill, who was elected district court judge a month ago.
Pennell, who grew up in Elko and received his law degree from the University of Wyoming, told commissioners his support from the local legal community and his leadership and management skills would retain the office's local control and save the taxpayers money.
He noted the letters of recommendation from Hill, District Attorney Tyler Ingram, and justices of the peace Elias Goicoechea and Mason Simons, along with other attorneys and colleagues.
"I think it's more important what these people say about me than what I say about myself," Pennell said.
He explained Hill asked him to replace her in the event of her election to the bench, taking into account his "ability and initiative" to be a leader within the office.
Pennell also assured Commissioners his family and his wife's family ties to the community guaranteed he would remain in Elko.
"I have a commitment to this community and to serve this community well," he said. "This is not going to be a position for me to move up, put it on my resume, then use it as a leapfrog to jump to a similar position in Las Vegas, Reno or anywhere else. I'm committed to doing this job well, and I'm committed to doing it in this county."
Additionally, Pennell emphasized he would strive to keep local control over the Public Defender's office in light of the Department of Indigent Services, which oversees public defender offices in rural counties.
"Essentially, in my opinion, in some ways it's trying to tell us what to do," Pennell told the Commissioners. "By law, if they pass regulations, there are things we will have to abide by, but I think we understand our problems in this community better than somebody in Carson City."
"I have the leadership skills to make sure that I can cooperate with them if necessary, but also push back. It's important for us to maintain control in our county and our laws," Pennell continued. He added he took a six-week leadership management course with the National Association of Public Defense.
Saving the county money is Pennell's third priority, describing his plan to enact a smooth transition in the office as Hill moves to Department 1, taking the office manager with her.
"That makes sure there isn't any lapse in what we need to do to make sure that office runs as smoothly as possible," he said. "I know that time is money. Things need to be transitioned as smoothly as possible. Otherwise, that increases your costs and problems."
Deputy Public Defender Benjamin Gaumond also vied for the position, stressed his experience in jury trials, trying 61 jury cases before the Nevada Supreme Court and managing a short-staffed office in Ely with the state public defender's office.
"Anyone who knows me knows I'm a zealous advocate," Gaumond said. "In terms of mentorship, I'm going to be committed to doing just that."
Gaumond moved to Elko more than seven years ago, noting his references in and out of the community.
"My references come from a cross-section of society, including this very area," he said.
In the following discussion, the Commissioners each thanked the applicants for their service to the citizens of Elko County.
"I think we have two very qualified applicants, and it's going to be a tough decision," said Commissioner Cliff Eklund.
Commissioners explained the letters of support for Pennell carried a lot of weight with them.
"I think those are the ones in the trenches and understand the inner workings of the legal community more than I can," said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi. "We've done this with the Justice of the Peace in West Wendover, and I defer to those letters of recommendation. I appreciate them because those come from people 'in the know.'"
Commissioner Jon Karr said he did not know Gaumond and Pennell very well but that he leaned toward Pennell for the appointment.
"I have to lean more on the recommendations of the people I know just for that fact," Karr said. "I think you're both talented, but I don't know enough to make a judgment internally with myself with the information I have."
Pennell will officially take over as Public Defender on Jan. 4.
