Weekend arrests in Elko County

Oct. 22

Joseph Collazo, 61, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for violation of probation.

Skylar J. Eldridge, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on revocation of bail. Bail: $30,000

Shylow L. Hall, 45, of Wells was arrested at 676 First St. for domestic battery, resisting a public officer, and attempted failure to obey sex offender registration laws or regulations. Bail: $9,280

David Martindale, 59, of Heber City, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Jennifer Reynolds, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at 116 Lawndale Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Matthew J. Trujillo, 40, of Ohkay Owingeh, New Mexico was arrested at the Spring Creek Maverik for fugitive felon from another state.

Oct. 23

Carrie L. Allred, 62, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 31-plus mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,545

Taylor M. Brummet, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Seventh and Wilson streets for petit larceny and violation of probation.

Edward D. Moreno IV, 32, of Fresno, California was arrested for no commercial driver license and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $670

Jose L. Rodriguez-Gomez, 37, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Rainbow parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

Oct. 24

Ryan M. Amescua, 33, of Jerome, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence and driving without a valid license. Bail: $1,335

Miguel A. Gonzalez, 22, of West Wendover was arrested at Southern Exposure for assault with a deadly weapon and drawing a weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $20,640

Dallas M. Knezovich, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $420

Hayla B. Roberts, 27, of Elko was arrested at West River and B streets for violation of probation.

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

