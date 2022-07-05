Weekend felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Robert L. Aviles, 38, of Montello was arrested July 3, 2022, at the Box Elder County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $35,000

--

Joseph M. Berumen, 63, of Elko was arrested July 5, 2022, on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000

--

Mary R. Bloomdale, 37, of Salt Lake City was arrested July 3, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

--

Michael T. Davitt, 71, of Mesquite was arrested July 1, 2022, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and on two bench warrants. Bail: $9,085

--

John M. Doheny, 34, of Elko was arrested July 3, 2022, at 2735 Sunnyside Drive for felony child abuse or neglect, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery. Bail: $43,140

--

Felipe G. Gonzalez, 19, of Elko was arrested July 2, 2022, at Mountain City Highway and Aspen Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

--

Nicholas T. Jones, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested July 3, 2022, at South Fourth Street and Washington Avenue for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and violating a domestic violence extended protection order. Bail: $0.00

--

Jaden J. Roberts, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested July 4, 2022, at Boyd-Kennedy Road for selling, furnishing or assisting a minor in obtaining alcoholic beverage; and violation of probation.

--

Tiara N. Scott, 32, of Elko was arrested July 1, 2022, at 1806 Winchester Drive for petit larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $6,140

--

Nicolas A. Serrano, 26, of Elko was arrested July 1, 2022, at 111 Idaho St. on a felony warrant for grand larceny of a gun. $5,000

--

Lanaye J. Suazo, 36, of Espanola, New Mexico was arrested July 5, 2022, at 2200 Idaho St. on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

--

Robert A. Velarde Brewer, 47, of Santa Clara, New Mexico was arrested July 5, 2022, at 2200 Idaho St. on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

