Wells man accused of driving off in car borrowed by brother

ELKO – A Wells man who rode to Elko with his brother in a borrowed car is accused of driving off with the car when his brother went into a convenience store.

The incident occurred in early October but Aaron M. Bloomfield, 39, wasn’t arrested until Jan. 15, after a complaint was filed by the Elko District Attorney’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy was called on the morning of Oct. 3 by a man who said he lent his car to a neighbor who needed it to drive to Elko. He later received a call from the neighbor who told him that his brother had driven off with it as he was shopping for antifreeze.

The neighbor called the man repeatedly throughout the night stating that he needed a ride home because he was stranded in Elko, according to the deputy’s report.

Bloomfield faces a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle. His bail was listed at $20,000.

