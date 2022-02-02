Wells man accused of DUI, striking vehicle on Interstate 80

ELKO – A Wells man was arrested on a felony drunken driving charge after he allegedly drove into another vehicle on Interstate 80.

A Nevada State Police trooper was called to a report of a hit and run near Wells shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. The victim reported being struck by a vehicle that was unable to stay in its travel lane. The damage was described as minor to moderate.

The trooper pulled over Alan M. Stanley, 63, and ordered him out of the vehicle. “Stanley had bloodshot and watery eyes, mumbled speech, and a highly unsteady gait including nearly falling over multiple times,” the trooper reported.

He was unable to perform a full field sobriety test, according to the trooper, and a preliminary breath test indicated a blood-alcohol level of .149% -- nearly twice the legal limit of .08%.

A records check revealed multiple drunken driving cases from Oregon including one for felony DUI with death or bodily injury from 1983. His driver’s license had been suspended for failure to pay child support.

Stanley was booked at Elko County Jail on charges of third-offense driving under the influence, failure to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, resident with nonresident driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane. His bail was listed at $51,610.

