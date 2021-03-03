 Skip to main content
Wells man accused of embezzling from truck stop
Wells man accused of embezzling from truck stop

ELKO – A Wells man was arrested Tuesday on felony embezzlement charges after his employer accused him of siphoning $8,000 worth of cash purchases and smoking meth in the bathroom of the truck stop where he worked as a clerk.

Mathew W. Beecher, 22, was also booked on a parole violation following an earlier conviction.

Law enforcement was contacted by the business on Dec. 15. According to a deputy’s report, the managers noticed a high number of voided transactions and began watching Beecher at work.

“Beecher had a pattern of voiding out every cash transaction and putting the cash in Beecher’s pocket,” stated the report.

From the time he was employed on Sept. 9 to Dec. 16, a total of $8,053.84 had been taken. He was also seen on video taking money from other registers and taking products without paying for them.

A “concerned person” sent the business video of Beecher smoking meth in the bathroom, the report said.

Beecher was earlier arrested in December 2019 after being accused of trying to cash a fraudulent check at a casino in Elko.

He pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted grand larceny and was given a suspended sentence of 19-48 months in prison by District Judge Al Kacin in August.

