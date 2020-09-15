Wells man accused of threats with knife, bat

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Wells man was arrested on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident in which he allegedly threatened people with a knife and a bat.

When Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a motel in Wells on Sept 8 they found Michael V. Lujan, 67, had gone back into his room and would not answer the door.

A deputy learned that he had been in an argument with a woman on the previous afternoon and allegedly struck her in the face with his fist, according to a statement of probable cause.

When the woman’s mother arrived at the motel at about 1 a.m., Lujan allegedly came out of his room and swung at the daughter with a bat and a knife. A man took him to the ground and disarmed him, but was cut on the finger and arm. Lujan then allegedly started swinging the bat at the man’s wife.

The mother and a small child were in their vehicle when Lujan allegedly attacked her car and scratched the paint with the knife.

Lujan was booked on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery with a deadly weapon, disturbing the peace, and destroying the property of another. His bail was listed at $151,495.

