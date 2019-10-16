ELKO – A Wells man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of attempting to rob the Subway shop in the East End Mall.
Elko police were called to the Subway at about 1:40 p.m., and were told by employees that a white male had entered the store and demanded money.
“The suspect threatened to shoot employees if they did not comply and simulated having a firearm,” stated the Elko Police Department.
The employee did not comply with the suspect's demands and he fled the store.
EPD officers and detectives obtained a description of the suspect and his vehicle from witnesses. They located the vehicle a short time later in the Walmart parking lot.
Detectives conducted surveillance on the vehicle.
Clarence J. Faulkner, 70, of Wells was arrested for attempted robbery when he returned to his vehicle.
“Faulkner was found to have an extensive criminal history, including multiple arrests for armed robbery,” the EPD reported.
A check of Elko Daily Free Press files indicated no recent prior arrests of Faulkner while he has lived in Elko County.
His bail was listed at $100,000.
