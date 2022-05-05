Wells man arrested on meth charges in downtown Elko

ELKO – A Wells man who was arrested on drug charges four times in 2019 was arrested again early Thursday morning in downtown Elko on a charge of possessing methamphetamine for sale.

Douglas R. Burkeybile, 61, was pulled over by police around 2:50 a.m. after driving away from a motel. Police said they recognized him from booking photos and knew he did not have a driver’s license.

According to an officer’s statement, they searched him and found “a plastic lid with a brown and clear, wet substance on its face,” which police said is known to be used for mixing illicit substances. A search of the vehicle also turned up several “tadpoles” of meth in the driver’s side door compartment, each weighing 2.5 to 3 grams.

Police said the quantity and packaging of the meth indicated an intent to sell, and that “individuals will often sell illicit controlled substances at casinos during late hours of the night.”

Burkeybile was booked on one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of selling, transferring or attempting to sell a controlled substance. His bail was listed at $25,000.

Two passengers were in the vehicle. One of them, Keikilani D. Joseph, 42, of Wells was also arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.

According to Elko County Jail records, Burkeybile was arrested on felony drug charges four times in 2019. The Nevada Department of Corrections lists a 2008 conviction for drug trafficking and a 2017 sentence in Elko County for felony possession.

Burkeybile also received a prison sentence in 2010 for theft and 2011 for assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced twice in 2014 for being a habitual criminal but both cases were overturned.

According to jail records, Joseph was also arrested Jan. 1 in Wells for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Her bail on Thursday’s charge was listed at $5,000.

