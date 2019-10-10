ELKO – A Wells man accused of kicking in the front door of an apartment house and damaging the interior is facing a charge of home invasion.
Joseph D. Merys, 34, was seen at the Fourth Street residence and was heard complaining about a stolen guitar and bicycle, according to an Elko County Sheriff’s deputy’s report.
The door was damaged and “the entire place was in a state of disarray,” stated the report.
A criminal complaint was filed on Sept. 30 and Merys was arrested Oct. 6 on a warrant. The category B felony carries a sentence of 1-10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Merys’ bail was listed at $20,000.
