Wells man gets prison time in theft case

ELKO – A Wells man arrested on felony charges four times in one year has been sentenced to 2-5 years in prison after pleading guilty in one of the cases.

Kerby Patrick Deaton, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny. Along with the prison time, he was ordered by District Judge Al Kacin to pay $1,700 in restitution to an Elko man.

Deaton was arrested in November on charges of grand larceny, robbery enhanced with deadly weapon, attempted grand larceny, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of attempted child abuse or neglect.

Police said he was found in possession of travel trailer stolen in Elko a short time after attempting to steal a go-cart from in front of the C-A-L Ranch store. He allegedly threatened store employees with a baseball bat during the attempt, which resulted in the robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

According to Elko County Jail records, Deaton was arrested in February 2021 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, and possession of a hypodermic device. He pleaded guilty in June to using or possessing drug paraphernalia and was ordered to serve 255 hours in jail.

In March 2021, Deaton was arrested in Wells on charges of domestic battery and attempted home invasion.

He was also arrested in August on a misdemeanor assault charge out of Wells, and in October in Elko for taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Deaton was also arrested in February 2022 for domestic battery and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

