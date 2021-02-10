Wells man sentenced to prison for assault

ELKO – A Wells man accused of threatening people with a knife and a bat was sentenced to up to six years in prison in Elko District Court.

Michael Vincente Lujan, 57, was sentenced to 28-72 months for one count of assault with a deadly weapon by Judge Mason Simons on Jan. 4.

He was booked into Elko County Jail by deputies who were called to a motel in Wells on Sept. 8 on a report that a woman had been struck by Lujan’s fist the during an argument the day before, according to court documents.

The woman’s mother arrived at the motel and she and her daughter were allegedly confronted by Lujan with a knife and a bat. A man wrestled Lujan to the ground to disarm him, but was cut on his finger and arm during the scuffle.

Witnesses said Lujan swung the bat at the man’s wife. Then he attacked the mother’s car as she and a small child were inside of the vehicle, scratching the paint with the knife.

Upon his arrest, he was charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of battery with a deadly weapon, disturbing the peace, and destroying the property of another.