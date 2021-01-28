Wells mom accused of felony child abuse

ELKO – A mother in Wells was booked into Elko County Jail Wednesday on $50,000 bail for allegedly striking her daughter in the face and taking her cellphone so she couldn’t call for help.

Heidi A. Stevens, 33, is charged with felony child abuse.

A deputy’s report said Stevens came home intoxicated at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 29. She banged on the door and when it wasn’t immediately opened she removed a window air conditioner and climbed into the home.

The report said Stevens punched the teen in her face, leaving “a very pronounced abrasion mark,” then left the home.

A criminal complaint was filed Dec. 8 in Elko Justice Court.

According to jail records, Stevens was also arrested in August 2013 on two counts of domestic violence, violating a court order and disorderly conduct. She has also been arrested multiple times over the past 10 years on tribal charges.

