Wells mom arrested on child abuse charges

ELKO – A Wells mom was jailed Wednesday for allegedly attacking her teenage daughter.

Heidi A. Stevens, 35, is facing multiple felony charges with bail listed at $125,000.

According to an arrest report, she grabbed her daughter, threw her against a wall, choked her, and threw her to the floor, tearing hair from her scalp in the process.

An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was called to the Wells residence after Stevens reportedly fled the scene. Nevada State Police found her outside a brothel, and the deputy arrested her on three counts of felony child abuse; domestic battery by strangulation; and coercion with force or threat of force.

Stevens was also arrested on felony child abuse charges in January 2021. She was accused of striking her daughter and taking her cellphone so she couldn’t call for help.

She pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was given a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail, with 48 hours of community service.

According to jail records, Stevens was also arrested in August 2013 on two counts of domestic violence, violating a court order and disorderly conduct. She has also been arrested multiple times over the past 10 years on tribal charges.

