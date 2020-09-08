 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wells woman arrested after gun fired at vehicle
0 comments
alert top story

Wells woman arrested after gun fired at vehicle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Wells woman accused of firing a gun at a vehicle occupied by her ex-boyfriend was arrested two days later on a charge of attempted murder.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting on Sept. 3, in which the suspect fled the scene.

Sabrina Yeager, 34, was arrested Sept. 5 at the Wells rodeo grounds.

“During the investigation conducted by Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Yeager was alleged to have fired a 9mm handgun at a vehicle which was occupied by an ex-boyfriend,” stated a release. “No injuries to the ex-boyfriend were sustained during the shooting.”

Charges listed at Yeager’s booking into Elko County Jail included assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Her bail was set at $143,140.

Sabrina Yeager

Yeager
0 comments
2
15
7
11
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News