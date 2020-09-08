Wells woman arrested after gun fired at vehicle

ELKO – A Wells woman accused of firing a gun at a vehicle occupied by her ex-boyfriend was arrested two days later on a charge of attempted murder.
The Elko County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting on Sept. 3, in which the suspect fled the scene.
Sabrina Yeager, 34, was arrested Sept. 5 at the Wells rodeo grounds.
“During the investigation conducted by Elko County Sheriff’s Office, Yeager was alleged to have fired a 9mm handgun at a vehicle which was occupied by an ex-boyfriend,” stated a release. “No injuries to the ex-boyfriend were sustained during the shooting.”
Charges listed at Yeager’s booking into Elko County Jail included assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Her bail was set at $143,140.
