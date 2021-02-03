Wells woman arrested in courthouse bomb threat

ELKO – A Wells woman has been arrested on suspicion of making a bomb threat from a pay phone on the day her companion was to be sentenced on drug charges.
Jessica M. Eusted, 27, was arrested Tuesday on Interstate 80 and also charged with felony drug possession.
Elko Central Dispatch received a bomb threat at about 12:55 p.m., according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
“A female voice said there is a bomb in the courthouse and the caller disconnected,” stated the sheriff’s office. “The phone number was associated with a pay phone located in Wells. It was unknown if the caller was referencing the Wells Justice Court or the Elko County Courthouse.”
As safety precautions, both the Wells Justice Court and Elko County Courthouse locations were evacuated. Elko Police Department assisted with clearing the Elko Justice Court by searching for possible explosives.
Based on information provided by witnesses in the area at the time of the phone call, along with video surveillance, an orange Ford Mustang was identified as the suspect vehicle and a description of a female suspect was established.
Nevada Highway Patrol advised that an orange Ford Mustang with an unknown license plate, damage on the left side and occupied by two people was seen heading west on Interstate 80 at mile marker 321. At approximately 1:39 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted by the Elko County Sheriff's Office.
Inside the vehicle were Eusted and Justin P. Kelley. A review of the court calendars revealed Kelley was scheduled for sentencing at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in Elko District Court.
Eusted was arrested on a charge of making a bomb threat. Her bail was set at $20,000.
According to jail records, she was also booked on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, and failure to appear on a traffic citation, for an additional $20,445 in bail.
Kelley, 29, was listed as a resident of Modesto, California, when he was stopped in June on traffic violations at a Wells intersection. He was arrested for drug trafficking, resisting a public officer, and on a bench warrant with total bail set at $24,545.
Eusted has also been arrested in the past. She was accused of home invasion and battery in August 2019.