 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wendover jewelry theft search leads to drug bust

  • 0

WENDOVER, Utah – An investigation into the theft of jewelry from a West Wendover casino led to the arrest of a man with quantities of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Both the Wendover and West Wendover police departments were investigating the jewelry theft during the noon hour Tuesday when they located Artur Sarkisov, 32, in the area of the Nugget Casino.

Officers also located Sarkisov’s vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot. They searched the vehicle and discovered “distribution amounts” of the three drugs inside, according to Wendover Utah PD.

Sarkisov was booked into the Tooele County jail.

Artur Sarkisov

Sarkisov

 WENDOVER PD
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil marks 10 years since Aurora theater shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News