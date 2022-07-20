Wendover jewelry theft search leads to drug bust

WENDOVER, Utah – An investigation into the theft of jewelry from a West Wendover casino led to the arrest of a man with quantities of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Both the Wendover and West Wendover police departments were investigating the jewelry theft during the noon hour Tuesday when they located Artur Sarkisov, 32, in the area of the Nugget Casino.

Officers also located Sarkisov’s vehicle parked in a nearby parking lot. They searched the vehicle and discovered “distribution amounts” of the three drugs inside, according to Wendover Utah PD.

Sarkisov was booked into the Tooele County jail.