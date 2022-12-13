Wendover man arrested for bomb threat

ELKO – A West Wendover man who was arrested on an arson charge in Elko five years ago was arrested this month on a charge of making a bomb threat in Wendover.

Police were called to a casino on the evening of Dec. 5 to help remove an “unwanted guest.” Shane A. Johnson, 57, had just been kicked out of another casino because of “undesirable behavior,” according to an officer’s statement.

Johnson had already left when police arrived but a witness reported he was making a scene at a nearby fast-food restaurant, “apparently requesting money and touching little kids.”

Police located Johnson in the parking lot of a third casino, where they reportedly found him yelling at a group of people getting into their vehicle. When police ordered him to stop, Johnson allegedly replied “I have a bomb in my hands and I will light it,” He then held up a small blue cylinder in his right hand and a lighter in his left hand, making an attempt to light the cylinder, according to the report.

Police ordered Johnson to place the cylinder on the car, and it turned out to be a carbon dioxide tank.

Johnson was booked into Elko County Jail on a charge of communicating a bomb threat. His bail was listed at $20,000.

He was also arrested for arson in August 2017 outside an Elko grocery store. Police said he was distraught over being unable to pay for his items and began behaving erratically, knocking over a display and taking things off the wall inside the store.

Johnson then dropped a cigarette into a free-standing mailbox, partially igniting the contents before the fire extinguished itself.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and was sentenced to 138 days in jail.

Johnson was also arrested in July 2017 for trespassing and destruction of property at a gas station in West Wendover.