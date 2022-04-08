 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wendover man arrested on 11 drug charges

ELKO – A West Wendover man was arrested on 11 felony counts of drug possession – including “shrooms,” large boxes containing THC cartridges, and cocaine within the reach of children.

West Wendover police say they found the drugs when they executed a search warrant on a 2011 Honda minivan on Wendover Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. Royer Pena-Castaneda, 29, had five children with him and the cocaine was found in a container under the youngest child’s car seat, according to a police statement.

Pena-Castaneda was arrested and the police searched his residence where they found seven small containers of cocaine, two money-counting machines, two safes, and two containers of cash. Bags holding more than a pound of cocaine were found in the kitchen. Several bags of marijuana were also found within reach of children, the report said.

Charges against Pena-Castaneda included five felony counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment; and attempted distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance. His bail at Elko County Jail was listed at $250,000.

This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests:

Royer Pena-Castaneda

