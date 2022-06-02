 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wendover man sent to prison for DUI

ELKO – A West Wendover man has been sentenced to prison for driving under the influence.

Marselo Escobedo, 40, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with one or more prior felony DUI convictions, and was sentenced May 19 by District Judge Kriston Hill to 24 to 60 months. He was also ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Escobedo was also sentenced in May 2016 for felony DUI and served a year in prison.

He was also on the Elko County Sheriff’s Most Wanted list in 2013 and 2014 for failure to appear for sentencing on a third-offense DUI from 2007.

Marselo Escobedo

Escobedo
